Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco sent his team with the American League Championship Series with a 15th inning single against the Detroit Tigers. Then, in Game 1 of the ALCS, Polanco came up clutch again.

In the sixth and eighth innings, Polanco drove in a run with a single. With the Mariners winning 3-1, the two RBIs proved to be crucial.

For Mariners captain Cal Raleigh, he fully knew the potential that Polanco possessed. The true key was simply getting healthy, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“He's been so clutch for us, the whole last month and into the playoffs,” Raleigh said. “He's been what we really needed. It makes a difference when you're healthy.”

Seattle acquired Polanco from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2024 season. He was forced to undergo surgery in October of that year, as his Mariners debut ended after 118 games. Polanco hit .213 with 16 home runs, 45 RBIs and four stolen bases.

But fully past his injury in 2025, the outfielder has found his stride. He hit .265 with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs and six stolen bases during the regular season. While Polanco hit just .182 during the ALDS, he had two home runs and three RBIs; including the most important one of the series.

He is now heating up even further during the ALCS. The Mariners already have a potent bat in Raleigh himself. However, if Polanco keeps hitting how he has, Seattle will only be more dangerous. One step closer to the World Series, the Raleigh and the Mariners are counting on the infielder to continue stepping up.