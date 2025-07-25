The Seattle Mariners made the first major splash of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a move aimed at addressing their offensive inconsistency. Seattle is firmly in the playoff hunt but still chasing its first-ever World Series appearance—having not reached the ALCS since 2001. Though the team snapped its postseason drought in 2022 with a Wild Card series win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the franchise remains hungry for a deeper run. Naylor’s addition signals a clear push to break through.

Naylor, a 28-year-old left-handed hitter and former All-Star in 2024, holds a .292 batting average, 11 home runs, and 59 RBIs across 93 games this season. Known for his low strikeout rate and tenacious energy, he gives the Mariners a boost at a position that has underperformed throughout the season.

The club sits at 54-48, tied for the second American League Wild Card spot and six games back of division-leading Houston Astros. With the club ranking near the bottom of MLB in runs and OPS, the need for a bat like Naylor’s had become urgent. He’s expected to split time between first base and designated hitter, likely rotating with Donovan Solano and Luke Raley.

MLB’s Daniel Kramer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a quote from Seattle general manager Justin Hollander following the trade announcement.

“We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the postseason. Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique and we are excited to not face him anymore.”

In exchange, Arizona received a pair of pitching prospects in left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Ashton Izzi.

Garcia recently debuted in the majors and was ranked as Seattle’s No. 13 prospect, while Izzi, a High-A arm with upside, was No. 16. The D-Backs are repositioning as sellers after falling out of contention, with Naylor’s expiring contract making him a top rental target.

The Mariners playoff push is clearly in motion. While parting with mid-level pitching depth, Seattle held on to prized prospects like Colt Emerson and Jonny Farmelo, preserving long-term flexibility. With their sights set on both a Wild Card spot and narrowing the gap in the division, this move could mark just the start of their trade deadline activity.

For now, Seattle lands a key piece as the MLB trade deadline ramps up. Whether more moves follow remains to be seen, but the early message is clear—the Mariners are going for it.