Just like that, the Major League Baseball trade deadline chaos has begun. Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto kicked the trade deadline off by trading for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor. Many experts anticipate that the Diamondbacks will sell, but all eyes were on Eugenio Suarez. Naylor's move coming first is a surprise, but not a big one.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the middle of a historic season. However, Seattle needed to bring in more offensive punch, specifically at first base. Luke Raley has done well enough, but Naylor is a massive upgrade at the plate. Seattle was one of many teams looking to be aggressive ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Now that they have struck, more deals will follow.

People around the baseball world will continue to monitor Suarez's status. However, the Mariners are not out of the running to land him as well. Seattle and the New York Yankees are the front runners to land the All-Star. However, Dipoto's trade offer for him just got weaker. Bringing Naylor in cost him two valuable pieces in Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.

While the deal is a big step forward in 2025 for the Mariners, Naylor needs to help them win to justify it. He is fully capable of doing so notching 59 RBIs while hitting .292. The first baseman is on an expiring deal, making the second half of the season that much more important for Seattle.

On the other end of the deal, the Diamondbacks bring in two pitchers who could factor into their long-term plans. Trading away their veterans at the deadline puts them in the driver's seat when it comes to setting their price. The fact that Arizona got two high-level pitching prospects for Naylor is a good sign of what is to come.

Mariners grade: B+

Diamondbacks grade: A-