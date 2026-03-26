The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to dominate headlines, as CC Sabathia’s recent comments fuel discussion around roster strength and the ongoing MLB salary cap debate. The comparison between the Dodgers and Yankees has quickly emerged as a central talking point as Los Angeles enters the 2026 season.

The conversation has intensified across the league as analysts and fans continue debating the sustainability and fairness of such roster construction.

The Dodgers have built one of baseball’s most formidable rosters, winning back-to-back World Series titles and three since the start of the decade. That sustained success has drawn criticism from around the league, particularly regarding payroll and competitive balance.

Sabathia, a former ace for the New York Yankees and a 2009 World Series champion, pushed back on this narrative. Drawing from his experience with a historic franchise, he argued that current criticism of the Dodgers mirrors past reactions to dominant teams.

During an appearance on The Up and Adams show with host Kay Adams, Sabathia addressed the comparison and defended Los Angeles against growing scrutiny.

“Nobody had a problem with the Yankees in the late 90s when they were going for a three-peat and signing every star” 👀

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"Nobody had a problem with the Yankees in the late 90s when they were going for a three-peat and signing every star" 👀 HOF'er CC Sabathia has no problem with the Dodgers and the MLB not having a salary cap/floor@CC_Sabathia | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/sJVcBCPQe1 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2026

The Hall of Famer continued on the show, emphasizing the Dodgers’ roster strength and organizational appeal.

“I mean, you know, I think it's incredible, the talent and, you know, the pitch and depth that they were able to line up and, I mean, it's become a destination, right?”

Sabathia’s comments come as the MLB salary cap debate intensifies. Some owners have pushed for structural changes, pointing to the Dodgers’ spending as a concern. However, he made it clear that he supports the current system without a cap or floor.

Ultimately, the comparison highlights a broader trend in baseball. History shows that dominant teams often face criticism, yet they later receive celebration. As the Dodgers pursue a third consecutive championship, their approach remains a defining topic across the league.