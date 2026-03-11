Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller is dealing with an injury concern at spring training. The right-handed hurler is battling a left side oblique issue. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday, but the session did not go according to plan. Miller's bullpen was cut short after he felt discomfort, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“Bryce Miller (left side oblique) cut short his first full-effort bullpen due to discomfort in the area, having been told not to push through if he felt anything at all. He's still cleared to play catch and will target another touch-and-feel bullpen in the coming days,” Kramer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller was limited to 18 starts in 2025. He struggled during that span, but he pitched well across 31 starts during the 2024 campaign. Miller is hoping for a healthier 2026 following his injury-plagued 2025 season, but his current concern is worth monitoring.

The 27-year-old features a high ceiling. When healthy, he has what it requires to be one of the better pitchers in baseball. Miller could emerge as an All-Star at some point in the future.

Staying healthy will obviously be of the utmost importance, though. The fact that he is still cleared to play catch is promising. Perhaps his discomfort was simply a sign that he wasn't ready for a full-effort bullpen yet.

Miller will continue to attempt to take steps forward. For now, his official injury return timeline has yet to be announced. The Mariners will continue to provide updates on his injury status.