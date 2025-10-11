The Seattle Mariners delivered one of the most unforgettable games in franchise history Friday night, defeating the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in a 15-inning thriller to clinch a spot in the 2025 ALCS. The win ended a 24-year wait for Seattle to return to the league championship stage and sent 47,025 fans at T-Mobile Park into celebration. It also led to a heartfelt moment from rising star outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who praised the fanbase for their energy and support after the marathon matchup.

MLB Network shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), featuring the center fielder speaking with the network’s Jon Morosi about how much the crowd’s energy meant to the team after nearly five hours of tense postseason baseball.

“I want to give a shoutout to the fans… they stayed together with us in this game and it was special how they kept bringing it throughout the whole game.”

"I want to give a shoutout to the fans… they stayed together with us in this game and it was special how they kept bringing it throughout the whole game." – @JRODshow44 @Mariners | #SeizeTheMoment | @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/jElxL6MsiJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Rodriguez’s gratitude reflected more than postgame emotion. It symbolized how the Mariners and its fans have grown together through years of heartbreak and rebuilding. The sentiment of appreciation echoed across the clubhouse, where players and coaches credited the noise and atmosphere for fueling their resilience in the record-setting 15-inning Game 5.

The Mariners ALDS win featured everything—dominant pitching, missed chances, and late-game heroics. Tarik Skubal struck out 13 for Detroit, while Seattle’s bullpen, led by Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert in relief, held the Tigers scoreless for nine straight innings. Jorge Polanco’s walk-off single finally ended the contest, securing the franchise’s first ALCS appearance since 2001.

Rodriguez reached base once again in the decisive game, continuing his postseason streak and proving his value beyond the stat sheet. His leadership, energy, and connection with the Mariners fans have made him the emotional core of Seattle’s resurgence.

This victory felt like more than a playoff win—it was a celebration of perseverance. For the Mariners, and for a fanbase that never stopped believing, Rodriguez’s shoutout was the perfect ending to a night that will be remembered for generations.