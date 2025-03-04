The Seattle Mariners have been blessed with some pretty great players in their team history.

Over the last decade, the Mariners have seen three of their franchise's most special players be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted in 2016, and Edgar Martinez got the call in 2019. Most recently, Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025. As everyone would expect, Griffey was thrilled to welcome Suzuki to the Hall of Fame.

During photo day at the Mariners' spring training camp, the trio of former stars got a picture taken together. Griffey, Martinez, and Suzuki, together in their Hall of Fame jerseys, posed for a photo. The trio, as the team mentioned in their caption, combined for 8,117 hits, 1,056 home runs, and 3,877 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Griffey was drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 1987 MLB draft. Of his dazzling 22-year career, Griffey spent 11 seasons in Seattle. Across his tenure with the Mariners, “The Kid” put up 70.7 WAR, slashed .299/.380/.569, and had a 149 OPS+. The left-handed-hitting Griffey was a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove recipient while with Seattle and won an American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1997.

Martinez spent his entire 18-year MLB career with the Mariners. The right-handed slugger was a seven-time All-Star and won American League batting titles in 1992 and 1995. Martinez had eight seasons with at least 20 homers, and he led the league in on-base percentage in 1995, 1998, and 1999.

Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Across his respected 19-year career in the majors, Suzuki spent 14 seasons in Seattle. In 2001, his rookie season, Suzuki won the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year. The left-handed speedster led the league in hits in seven seasons, including a five-year stint from 2006 to 2010. Suzuki spent time with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, but he ultimately returned to Seattle to retire as a Mariner.

The Mariners will open up their 2025 regular season on Thursday, March 27, against the Athletics.