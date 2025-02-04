The Seattle Mariners entered the offseason needing to bolster an offense to back up an elite starting rotation. But other than re-signing Jorge Polanco and adding Donovan Solano, Seattle hasn't done much of note.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal doesn't buy Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry DiPoto's explanation that the team's lack of movement is a reflection on their current position.

“It's been a pretty quiet offseason, and I think that's reflective of a team that didn't have a whole lot of holes to fill,” DiPoto said on Monday, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. “And you know we we feel great about our farm system, we feel great about the stability in our team, and we feel like our offense doesn't get enough credit for the things that they do well.”

Rosenthal appeared on Foul Territory on Tuesday, where he called out the Mariners executive.

“The fans are not happy, first of all, and Jerry DiPoto knows that,” he said. “The fans are frustrated by this team’s unwillingness to spend what they should be spending, to support a rotation that is arguably the best in the game, and a rotation you will have together for only so long.”

The Mariners have not upgraded at first base

Seattle's lack of action this offseason is not for a lack of opportunity. First base was one of several areas that the Mariners could have addressed and there were several free agents on the market at the position, with Pete Alonso still available as of February 4. Mariners first baseman hit for a .727 OPS with Tyler Locklear and Ty France both disappointing.

“They weren’t involved in Christian Walker, they don’t seem to be involved in Pete Alonso and it seems the problem with this organization is that ownership is unwilling to go an extra mile with payroll,” Rosenthal continued.

“Now, Jerry DiPoto is not going to sit here and tell us that and rip his owners by kind of saying ‘hey guys I'm just kind of hamstrung right now'…But at the same time, fans know, media knows, people know that this is not the best possible version of the Mariners because the best possible version of the Mariners would include more offense.”

The Mariners went 85-77 last year, missing out on the postseason by a single game. That's despite ranking 22nd as a team in overall OPS (.687) and 21st in runs scored (676). Seattle also led the Majors by a healthy margin in starter ERA (3.38) and innings pitched (942.2).