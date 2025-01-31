Veteran infielder Jorge Polanco will not be going anywhere else. Polanco has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

“Jorge Polanco has agreed to a deal to return to the Mariners, sources tell me and @brianmctaggart, pending physical,” Feinsand shared in a post on X on Thursday night. In a separate post, Feinsand also noted that the “plan is for Polanco to play third base for Seattle, per source.”

Polanco's decision to stay with the Mariners was made amid reported interest from the Houston Astros. Details of his new contract with the Mariners have not been officially released as of this writing, but according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, the deal is “expected to guarantee him $7.75 million with a $7 million base salary for 2025 plus a $750K buyout on a player/mutual option for 2026, according to a source.”

Polanco arrived in Seattle in January 2024 following a trade from the Minnesota Twins, the team he suited up for during his first 10 seasons in the big leagues, dating back to 2014.

In return, the Twins got Justin Topa, Anthony DeSclafani, Gabriel Gonzalez, Darren Bowen and $8 million in cash, per Spotrac. The Mariners declined a $12 million club option for Polanco's 2025 MLB season back in November.

Will Jorge Polanco bounce back in 2025 with the Mariners?

Polanco is looking to recover from a down year. He regressed in his first season with the Mariners, slashing just .213/.296/.355 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs to go along with a 1.3 bWAR across 118 games and 469 plate appearances. In 2023, his final campaign with the Twins, Polanco hit .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI while having a 2.0 bWAR through just 80 games and 343 plate appearances. Overall in his career in the majors, Polanco has a .263 batting average and a 109 OPS+ along with 128 home runs and 492 RBIs.

Perhaps the surgery he had in his left knee before the 2024 season can partly explain his struggles during his first year with the Mariners. Nevertheless, he's back with Seattle, which posted just a team wOBA of .303 and a wRC+ of 104, per FanGraphs.

The Mariners have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons after winning just 85 games in 2024 and will be aiming to snap the postseason drought in the coming 2025 campaign.