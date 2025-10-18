The Seattle Mariners are hoping to put the finishing touches on an ALCS victory on Sunday. Seattle currently leads the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled for Sunday night. Taking care of business in Game 6 will be pivotal on the road, as the Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert. Manager Dan Wilson explained the decision, via Shi Davidi of SportsNet.

“(Gilbert) has that focus, that desire to win and he wants the ball in these situations and so you love giving him the ball, like with all our guys,” Wilson said.

The Mariners defeated the Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday to take a series lead. Players such as Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh have anchored the offense, while Seattle is hopeful that Gilbert will lead the way in Game 6.

The 28-year-old right-handed hurler has pitched to a stellar 2.45 ERA across his three outings (two starts) so far in the 2025 postseason. Gilbert has struck out 11 hitters in his 11 innings of work as well. The Mariners clearly trust him — as he has looked like an ace up to this point in the playoffs.

Pitching at Rogers Centre on Sunday evening will prove to be a challenge, though. Toronto's fans are going to be loud as they look to help the Blue Jays bounce back in the series. The question is whether or not Logan Gilbert can stay composed despite the pressure. Pressure has not been an issue for him so far to say the least.

First pitch for Game 6 of the ALCS is scheduled for 8:03 PM EST in what projects to be another competitive affair.