The Seattle Mariners found a way to advance to the next round of the MLB Playoffs on Friday night after defeating the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in extra innings. After earning the win thanks to a walk-off single by Jorge Polanco, the club rushed the field and celebrated the big win in the ALDS Game 5 matchup.

On Saturday, the Mariners shared an amazing video of the players celebrating the victory, putting fans in the POV of what was happening on the field. Watch the amazing clip, which begins in the locker room and ends on the field, showing you close-up reactions to the team celebrating the ALDS series win.

Best vibes on the planet. #SeizeTheMoment pic.twitter.com/eD5dnvmjQS — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Polanco, who is 32 years old, managed to record the game-winning hit and RBI in the bottom of the 15th. That was his only hit throughout the entire contest through six at-bats. He also drew a walk and was one of the runs scored for Seattle before the game went into extra innings.

It was a hard-fought victory, as both the Marlins and Tigers were forced to go deep into the bullpen. Seattle even called in starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo late in the contest to help earn the big win. For that reason, it is not yet known who will be the starting pitcher for the team on Sunday.

Although Seattle earned a massive win to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2001, the job isn't finished yet. The Mariners will move on to the next round, where they will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. EST on Sunday, October 12.