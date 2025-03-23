The Seattle Mariners have playoff expectations heading into 2025. After a historic collapse in 2024, they need better offense to power through a crowded American League Wild Card race. But an injury to a long-time Seattle stalwart forced a roster move few saw coming. The Mariners cut Mitch Haniger before Opening Day, ending his second stint with the team. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times broke the news Sunday.

“The Mariners have released Mitch Haniger,” Divish wrote in a social media post. “The veteran outfielder/designated hitter hasn't played since the first week of [March] due to left shoulder soreness. They owe him $15.5 million for this season.”

Haniger joined the Mariners in 2017 at 26 years old and immediately made an impact. In his first three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, he racked up 57 homers and 172 RBIs while posting a 129 OPS+. He opted out of the 2020 season and had his first 100 RBI season in 2021. But it has been downhill since, including a one-year stint with the San Francisco Giants where he only played 61 games.

With poor numbers and lingering injuries on his resume, the Mariners cut Haniger. They have to pay him $15.5 million this year but the relationship is over. He is now a free agent and can sign anywhere.

The Mariners also cut a pitcher on Sunday. Drew Pomeranz has not played in the majors since 2021 but joined the Mariners for spring training. New York Post insider Jon Heyman posted, “Drew Pomeranz has been granted his release by Mariners and is available for teams needing LH reliever. 10 K in 7 2/3 IP this spring. Fastball sat 91-94 with 92.0 avg.”

Even though the Mariners needed help this offseason, they did not add much. Their trade deadline acquisition Randy Arozarena must step up and help lift the offense to a playoff level. They open the season on March 27 against the Athletics.