Many fans of the Seattle Mariners franchise weren't even born the last time the team was in the ALCS in 2001. But the Mariners are closer to their World Series dream than ever, and the team is sensing the opportunity to make it further than any other Mariners squad before them. On Sunday night, the Mariners got off to an excellent start in their 2025 ALCS clash against the Toronto Blue Jays, as they overcame a first-inning homer from George Springer to take a 3-1 win and a 1-0 series lead.

It was Cal Raleigh that gave the Mariners the momentum in the sixth inning, with the star catcher evening up the game with a solo shot off of Kevin Gausman. Jorge Polanco then followed Raleigh's lead, as he proceeded to hit two run-scoring singles to extend the Mariners' lead to two, proving to be the difference-maker yet again in a postseason already filled with heroic moments from him.

With the Mariners now three wins away from entering the World Series (seven wins away from a World Series title), fans are in a state of euphoria. Getting Game 1, especially on the road, helps set the tone for the rest of the series, and Seattle should benefit from taking away homefield advantage from a Blue Jays team that's been one of the best teams in MLB since July.

“This was such a huge win. Mariners beat a team with seemingly unstoppable momentum, on short rest after a 15 inning game. Miller was amazing! After tomorrow, we get three games in Seattle, and Woo is back!!! Omg they might actually go all the way. I believe!” X user @Relytia wrote.

“Only 7 games away from ending the legacy of failure. Keep it up boys,” @KevinatorXy added.

“AMAZING!! YOU GUYS WERE RUNNING ON EMPTY. YOU HAVE UP A HR ON THE FIRST PITCH. YOU LOCKED IN. YOU CAME BACK. YOU ONLY NEEDED TO SPLIT IN TORONTO. NOW YOURE IN THE DRIVERS SEAT. LETS F**KING GO BOYS LOVE YOU GUYS,” @MarinersGlaze furthered.

Mariners' Bryce Miller puts the clamp on the Blue Jays in Game 1

Bryce Miller has been a revelation in this year's postseason, and he continued his excellent play on Sunday, as he spearheaded a Mariners pitching performance that allowed the Blue Jays just one hit all night long.

Miller, as a result, got his flowers from fans on social media.

“Pretty impressive for a squad that played 15 innings two nights ago. Bryce Miller did great outside the George Springer dinger,” @JustinnZamora wrote.

“please give bryce miller a big kiss for that mwaaaaah,” @MORGAN1C__ added.

“23 of the last 24 Blue Jays retired! Miller and Polanco are Beasts!” @Sergio_PNW expressed.