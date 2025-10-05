Game 1 of the AL Division Series (ALDS) did not go the Seattle Mariners' way. The AL West champions lost to the visiting Detroit Tigers 3-2 on a game-winning single by third baseman Zach McKinstry in the 11th inning. Now, the Tigers will send their ace, Tarik Skubal, to the bump in Game 2. To counter the reigning AL Cy Young award winner, Seattle has loaded their Game 2 lineup with seven right-handers, according to Detroit beat writer Chris McCosky via X, formerly Twitter.

“Mariners loaded up seven right-handed hitters vs. Tarik Skubal today,” reported McCosky.

The Tigers' ace went 7.2 innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians. Skubal allowed three hits, three walks, and one run in addition to 14 strikeouts. If he can spin a gem like that against the Mariners in Game 2, there's a good chance that Detroit will return home for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 lead. Can Seattle' righty-heavy lineup, led by center fielder Julio Rodriguez and MVP candidate Cal Raleigh at catcher, flip the script on Skubal and the visitors Sunday?

Mariners look to even ALDS with Game 2 win over the Tigers

Rodriguez was the main source of offense for the Mariners in Game 1. The All-Star center fielder drove in both runs Seattle scored on Saturday evening. A solo home run in the fourth inning, plus an RBI single in the sixth, tied the score at two apiece. Raleigh also contributed, notching three singles on the evening. If the M's can pull off a Game 2 win over Skubal, they'll need both stars to pull their weight, in addition to others.

A Game 2 loss would put the Mariners in a very tough spot. After all, the ALDS is a best-of-five series. All it would take is one more Tigers victory in Detroit for the wild card team to punch their ticket to the AL Championship Series (ALCS). Can this righty-heavy lineup spur the home team towards a series-tying win? If so, Games 3 and 4 at Comerica Park will take on an entirely different meaning.