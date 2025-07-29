The Seattle Mariners hope to win the American League West division this season. Seattle hopes to do that by exploring some potential trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Mariners are interested in dealing with the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies to obtain help, per MLB.com.

“Willi Castro is Minnesota’s clearest position-player fit for Seattle — a utility man who switch-hits, precisely the type of skill set that this front office covets — and the Mariners have indeed made calls inquiring on the veteran’s availability, a league source said,” Daniel Kramer wrote. “The Mariners also pursued Castro last offseason but the Twins were not in sell mode.”

The Rockies interest the Mariners because of some of the arms they have in their bullpen.

“The Mariners have also been heavily scouting the Rockies’ bullpen, per sources — specifically Jake Bird, Seth Halvorsen and Juan Mejia,” Kramer added.

There is a substantial amount of interest from MLB teams for some of the Rockies relievers. It's unclear if Colorado will deal any of them, though, because of the high asking price they want for them.

This season, Seattle has a 57-50 record. The club is currently in second in the AL West, behind the Houston Astros. Seattle is in a very competitive division, as eight games separate the top four teams.

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday.

Mariners are looking for pieces to help Cal Raleigh

Seattle has a bona fide star in catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is having a phenomenal season, as he leads MLB in home runs. Raleigh has 41 home runs this season.

The Mariners are also fifth in MLB in home runs, per league stats. That offense is keeping Seattle alive for a playoff berth in the American League. The Mariners front office is hoping to buy just the right amount of talent so the club can win the division.

Seattle already made a move before Thursday's trade deadline, by recently trading for Josh Naylor with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor is a first-baseman who is hitting .294 this season. The infielder has 12 home runs and 60 runs batted in.

Seattle appears to be swinging for the fences, as they are also interested in Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Suarez has been the topic of intense trade discussions in recent weeks. Like Raleigh, Suarez is one of the league's most powerful home run hitters this year. The Diamondbacks third baseman has 36 homers this year.

The Mariners play the Athletics on Tuesday night.