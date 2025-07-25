The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the key teams of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. They finally made their first move by trading first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. Now that he is gone, Eugenio Suarez is now the sole attraction on Arizona's roster. The New York Yankees are leading the charge, but they are far from the only team interested.

Teams around the league want to add Suarez to their roster, including almost every single contender. The All-Star third baseman is having a stellar power season at the plate for the Diamondbacks. That kind of offensive production puts him on a different level than Naylor when it comes to trading him away. Because of that, conversations surrounding that deal will take much longer.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Arizona has plenty of offers to sift through for Suarez. The Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds top the list of interested teams. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets are candidates as well. The increased value of Suarez gives the Diamondbacks a lot to think about over the next week.

Suarez leaving Arizona for a new team is the most likely outcome. However, the Diamondbacks want to re-sign him if they don't find a deal they like before the MLB trade deadline. Regardless of what happens, Suarez could go a long way in determining which team wins the 2025 World Series.

Naylor's deal kicked off the trade deadline season, but Suarez is the biggest domino. Teams looking for help in their infield could refrain from pulling the trigger on trades until he is off the market. His performances for Arizona this season have convinced contenders to go all-in for him before the trade deadline passes.

Naylor's trade is far from the last one the Diamondbacks will make this season. Suarez is the premier player on the market and teams around the league will put forward their best offer for him.