The St. Louis Cardinals have a limited amount of time to make their most crucial roster choice of the winter. The team is at a crucial point in their rebuilding process, with pitchers and catchers expected to report in just over three weeks. Although Nolan Arenado's name has dominated trade talks for months, Brendan Donovan is the Cardinals' most valuable asset and the most obvious way to speed up their organizational rebuild.

For good reason, the 28-year-old utility maestro has been baseball's most sought-after trade chip this offseason. With a career-best batting average of .287, Donovan earned his first All-Star selection in 2025. He has the unique blend of offensive output, defensive adaptability, and team control that championship-caliber teams sorely need. He is precisely what president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom needs to turn into the elite young talent that will serve as the cornerstone of the next competitive Cardinals roster, with two years left before free agency and a respectable $5.8 million salary for 2026.

The Cardinals are waiting for a big return, and they have good reason to do so. They aren't just shopping, Donovan. St. Louis has reportedly set its asking price at a minimum of two elite prospects, giving preference to young, manageable pitching arms. Interested teams are at a standstill over whether the Cardinals are overvaluing their star utility player as a result of this aggressive stance. The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox are among the contenders whose demand is still strong, so the Cardinals need to be tough and get as much as possible before Opening Day.

The Perfect Dance Partners

The most sensible candidates for Donovan are now three organizations, all of which have the prospect capital required to satisfy St. Louis' demands. With the Cardinals reportedly considering switch-pitching sensation Jurrangelo Cijntje as the focal point of any possible trade, the Seattle Mariners might be the perfect trade partner. After recording a 3.99 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 108.1 innings in his professional debut, the 22-year-old Cijntje, who was chosen 15th overall in the 2024 draft, is currently ranked as MLB Pipeline's 90th-best prospect. The Mariners' depth of young pitching talent puts them in a position to absorb the loss while meeting their urgent need for offensive versatility. His exceptional ability to pitch successfully from both sides of the mound makes him a rare commodity.

The San Francisco Giants are “aggressively pursuing” both Donovan and Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner in an attempt to get second base assistance. Intriguing arms like Gavin Kilen, the Giants' 2025 first-round pick who projects as a contact-oriented second baseman, and Carson Whisenhunt, a left-handed pitcher with a double-plus changeup who reached Triple-A in 2024, are part of San Francisco's farm system. In addition to meeting San Francisco's obvious infield needs, a deal centered on Whisenhunt's advanced pitching arsenal might provide the Cardinals with the kind of near-ready arm that fits their timeline.

Additionally, don't underestimate the Boston Red Sox. Donovan satisfies every requirement for a team hoping to compete right away, even though the Red Sox have looked into a number of options to improve their infield after the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Payton Tolle, a hard-throwing left-hander who was fast-tracked through the minors and shot to the majors in 2025, is part of Boston's deep farm system. The 23-year-old southpaw's excellent extension and high-90s fastball are the kind of high-upside arm the Cardinals are aiming for, even though he still needs to work on his secondary pitches. More than they may want to acknowledge, the Red Sox need Donovan's exceptional contact abilities and positional flexibility.

Why St. Louis Can't Keep Him

Despite his undeniable skills and leadership abilities, Brendan Donovan does not fit into the Cardinals' realistic competitive window. This is the harsh reality. By the time St. Louis is truly prepared to compete once more, which is probably in 2028 or later, Donovan will be 31 years old and demand a free agent contract that goes against the team's declared objective of nurturing local talent. The Cardinals are assembling an infield core that leaves little room for Donovan's services when it counts most, with Masyn Winn solidified at shortstop and top prospect JJ Wetherholt possibly manning second or third base.

More significantly, Donovan's trade value is at its highest during this offseason. His affordable contract, defensive versatility, and career-best 2025 season have created unprecedented demand in baseball. The Cardinals take on more risk the longer they wait, whether it be from injury, regression, or just the fact that his surplus value decreases with every year that goes by. By trading him now, ahead of spring training, Bloom can optimize the return and give young players like Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese more chances to advance to the major leagues.

By exchanging Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras for packages of young pitchers, the Cardinals have already shown their dedication to this rebuilding. No matter how much Donovan's presence might ease fans' concerns about a disappointing season, keeping him goes against that plan. In order to expedite the team's return to October baseball, St. Louis must make the most significant trade of Bloom's tenure and resist the urge to hang onto a cherished player out of sentimentality.​