The St. Louis Cardinals are still technically alive in the playoff race. However, it does not look promising. When the Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets, many presumed they were selling. The Cardinals' free-agency period might be a curious case. That is because they are a medium-market team that is cautious with their money.

Therefore, they might be selective with MLB free agents. With MLB free agency coming, there will be rumors. Ultimately, the Cards will try to get better in the MLB offseason.

With many MLB free agents available, there will be a flurry of activity. Yet for a team like the Cards, not every player is the best fit for them. Remember, this is a team that has a lot of youth. Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, and Lars Nootbaar are part of that youth movement that has been part of this lineup. But that doesn't mean they should abandon MLB free agency.

The three MLB free agents on this list all have one thing in common: they are all underperforming this season. As a result, it may lower their values. When that happens, these players should be relatively less expensive. Therefore, they would be better options for the Cards.

Cardinals should add Zac Gallen in the MLB offseason

Zac Gallen has seen his metrics down all across the board, according to Baseball Savant. Despite this, there have been some golden moments. Gallen recently shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers for six innings, displaying that his elite skills were still present. However, that has not been the case that often this season.

Gallen is 11-13 with a 4.77 ERA. Sadly, it's been mostly a rough ride for him throughout the season. But consider his history. Gallen went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 2024 and 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 2023. Likewise, he had a 12-4 record with a 2.54 ERA. A pessimist would correctly point out that the mechanics have dropped, and his ERA has steadily risen. On the flipside, Gallen has bounced back in the past and shown that he can pitch well over a long period. That makes him an ideal candidate for the Cards.

Gallen could join a rotation that includes Matthew Liberatore, Miles Mikolas, and Andre Pallante. Also, Sonny Gray could re-sign, but the Cards will need help for a rotation that is 25th in team ERA.

Kyle Tucker would add some power to the lineup

The Cards lack power. They are just 26th in home runs and 27th in slugging percentage. They could use a power bat, which they have not had since they allowed Paul Goldschmidt to walk. Thus, they could do well by signing Kyle Tucker.

Other teams might target the power hitter. Notably, the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies are likely to pursue Tucker, making him a highly valued player in the MLB offseason.

Tucker has done well this season, batting .270 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 89 runs over 133 games. Although those are not as good as his usual stats, they're still good enough to warrant attention. Tucker would serve two purposes for the Cards. First, he would provide power. Second, he would have a chance to torment the Cubs 13 times a year.

If the Cardinals want a veteran power hitter who could take pressure off the younger players in the lineup, then Tucker would be perfect. He would provide a value to the batting order they don't currently have.

Devin Williams is one of the best closers in MLB free agency

The Cardinals don't currently have a permanent closer after trading theirs. Therefore, they might want to consider getting a new one in the offseason. Devin Williams could be a great addition to the team.

Williams has struggled in his only season with the New York Yankees. Regretfully, it's been an awful season for him, as he is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 18 saves, nine holds, and four blown saves.

But Williams had produced in the past. Last season, he went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 14 saves and just one blown save. Williams went 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA with 36 saves and four blown saves in 2023. There is potential for Williams to bounce back and become the elite closer he once was. Additionally, he has extensive experience pitching against the National League Central after pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers for years.

Williams might also cost less based on his struggles. Overall, there might be more motivation for him to want to prove this season was a fluke. Williams could also serve as the ultimate shutdown man and at least provide the bullpen with some confidence in the back end. If the Cardinals want to contend next season, they need good pitching. Williams can be the guy who solidifies their bullpen.