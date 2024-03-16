The St. Louis Cardinals received some discouraging news with Opening Day just around the corner. Cardinals hurler Keynan Middleton is going on the injured list with a strained arm, per The Athletic. Middleton will miss Opening Day due to the injury.

Middleton is expected to play a large role in the Cardinals bullpen this season. The right-hander has an electric fastball that clocks in at close to 100 miles per hour. The relief pitcher joined the team this offseason, after spending last year with the struggling Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

The reliever is forced to rest his arm for at 10 days due to the injury, per The Athletic. The team is expected to start the first few weeks of the season without the pitcher.

Middleton finished the 2023 season with two saves as well as a 2-2 record. He pitched in 51 total games for the White Sox and Yankees and closed out the season with 64 strikeouts.

The Cardinals are trying to rebound from an uncharacteristically bad season in 2023. The team finished last in the National League Central with a 71-91 record.

The Cardinals made several moves this offseason to bolster their roster, including adding Middleton. The pitcher is expected to be used as a setup man but can also act as a closer if needed.

Middleton also spent time in his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He pitched in three Spring Training games this year for the Cardinals before getting hurt. He allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts in those games.