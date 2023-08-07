Keynan Middleton joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. He emerged as one of the team's better relievers, even as the team played well below expectations. Middleton is no longer a member of the White Sox, having been traded to the New York Yankees at the MLB Trade Deadline. However, the 29-year-old pitcher had some things to get off his chest.

Middleton spoke with reporters on Sunday night after New York lost to the Houston Astros. The former White Sox hurler first claimed that Chicago held no real rules or guidelines for their players to follow.

“We came in with no rules,” Middleton said, via ESPN. “I don't know how you police the culture if there are no rules or guidelines to follow because everyone is doing their own thing. Like, how do you say anything about it because there are no rules?”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He went a step further, saying players could essentially do what they wanted and face no repercussions. “You have rookies sleeping in the bullpen during the game. You have guys missing meetings, guys missing PFPs [pitcher fielding practices] and there are no consequences for any of this stuff,” he continued.

For what it's worth, ESPN spoke to multiple sources who backed up these claims. These sources said a pitcher napped during games and skipped field practices. ESPN said the White Sox had no comment when contacted regarding Middleton's claims.

The White Sox are certainly not having the season they envisioned. Chicago is 45-68 this season under first-year manager Pedro Grifol. Fans are already disappointed in the team's performance. These claims from a former pitcher definitely don't inspire confidence that things could get better sooner rather than later.