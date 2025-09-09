The St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move Monday that felt more like formality than surprise. Utility player Garrett Hampson, once a top prospect in the Colorado Rockies system, was designated for assignment after just 35 games in St. Louis. The roster move clears space for Alec Burleson’s activation from the injured list, left-hander Nick Raquet’s call-up from Triple-A Memphis, and the optioning of right-hander Andre Granillo.

At 72-72, the Cardinals sit at .500, clinging to slim postseason hopes with a roster stretched thin. The club ranks 16th in MLB in runs scored and 21st in team ERA — indicators of underperformance on both offense and the mound. Defensive miscues and a -40 run differential further highlight a team still searching for rhythm and reliability. The DFA of Hampson now stands as yet another misstep in a season defined by inconsistency and missed opportunities.

Originally claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds in June, Hampson was meant to offer depth during a wave of injuries. Instead, he hit just .103 in 29 at-bats with one RBI and no extra-base hits. Over his final 10 games, he went 0-for-12. The move, confirmed in an update on CBSSports.com by the Rotowire staff, ends a short stint that failed to spark any offensive impact.

Hampson ranked as a Top 5 prospect in the Rockies system, viewed as a high-floor player with plus speed and defensive versatility. He earned a future value (FV) grade of 50, projecting as a solid long-term major league contributor.

The designation for assignment comes as the Cardinals continue to deal with a long list of injuries. Key players like Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, and Nolan Gorman have all missed time, forcing the team to adjust its roster throughout the year. With Burleson returning and younger players needing more opportunities, Hampson’s role became expendable. His release is another sign of a 2025 season the Cardinals are ready to move past.