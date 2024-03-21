With the St. Louis Cardinals in need of a major turnaround in 2024, Sonny Gray was signed to help lead the pitching staff. While an untimely injury will delay his Cardinals debut, Gray is almost ready to prove that both he and St. Louis are ready to compete.

The Cardinals signed Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract. With pitching a massive problem in 2023, Gray was one of St. Louis' premiere free agency acquisitions. As he prepares for his first game with the Cardinals, the right-hander says his arsenal is better than he has seen through his 11-year MLB career, via Derrick Gould of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Spinning my slider better than I ever have, spinning the baseball better than I ever have and understanding the new era of pitching. It clicked with me,” Gray said. “Physically, mentally, I feel like I understand pitching and how to get guys out more than I ever have before.

“And not only understanding it, but being able to do it,” Gray continued. “I feel like I'm truly better than I've ever been, I really do.”

When will Gray debut

Sonny Gray has been ruled out for Opening Day as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. However, a trip to the injured list may not be required.

The righty will face off against minor leaguers in a spring training contest on Friday, via Goold. That comes after he throws a bullpen session on Thursday. He has no exact timetable to return, but Gray is making steady advancement in his return.

If Gray were to miss the IL, there is a chance he could return during the Cardinals' opening series. St. Louis will continue to monitor Gray and make a decision on when his return fits best. In his absence, Miles Mikolas will be St. Louis' Opening Day starter

No longer a Gray day

But when Gray does return, he will provide a monstrous boost to the Cardinals' pitching staff. They ended the 2023 season ranked 24th in the league with a 4.79 ERA.

Gray has appeared in 279 games over his major league career. He holds a 98-85 record with a 3.47 ERA and a 1,521/544 K/BB ratio. Gray is a three-time All-Star, earning the accolade in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins by posting an 8-8 record with a 2.79 ERA and 183/55 K/BB ratio.

Of pitchers with 100+ innings thrown, only two Cardinals had a sub-4.00 ERA. Jordan Montgomery was traded to the Texas Rangers mid-way through the season. It was clear something had to be done about starting pitching in St. Louis.

Manager Oliver Marmol is intrigued by what Sonny Gray brings to the table. Alongside his work on the mound, Marmol thinks Gray's overall attitude with only make the Cardinals a better ball club.

“We knew we wanted Sonny,” Marmol said. “You don't want to miss if you are going to do that, and the baton is not going to be passed to the next one. You have to go get the right guy that you know is going to have influence, not by their performance by how they work.”

“Everybody: Look at that, follow that, that works,” Marmol continued. “I think it shapes the culture of work by bringing him in.”

Gray's ultimate goal

With the offer St. Louis made in hand, it was hard for Gray to turn down the deal. However, the Cardinals offer him another chance to prove he is a top flight pitcher in the MLB.

Their 71-91 record and last-place finish in the NL Central was something the Cardinals aren't used to. In 2024, St. Louis is determined to get back to their winning ways. Gray is on board, as a World Series ring has eluded him throughout his career. But alongside just wins and strikeouts, Gray is looking to make an impact on the entire Cardinals organization.

“I look forward to putting my footprint all over this organization,” Gray said. “But in the right way. And also with other people right there with me. The history here is one thing that drew us here.”

“I wanted to come back and play for a historic franchise that's got the tradition that you can leave a mark on,” Gray continued. “I'm not going to be doing it by myself.”