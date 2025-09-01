The St Louis Cardinals are on the outskirts of the National League Wild Card race as September begins. If they have any chance of making the dance, they will need to have all of their best players firing on all cylinders. That starts with an infielder who has been out since August 13. Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is working his way back from injury, with a solid report on his first workout.

“[Cardinals] All-Star Brendan Donovan (foot/groin soreness) went through a full workout today with fielding, running, and hitting, and will do the same on Tuesday to monitor his soreness, manager Oli Marmol said. He then could go out on a rehab assignment,” MLB.com's John Denton reported.

Donovan made his first All-Star team in his fourth year with the Cardinals in 2025. He was having a brutal second half before the injury, with a .203/.264/.278 slash line with a .543 OPS in 21 games. If he does make it back from injury this season, they need him to be at the level that earned him an All-Star nod.

The Cardinals have been playing 23-year-0ld Thomas Saggese at second base in Donovan's absence. He has a .626 OPS in 59 games and has -3 outs above average in 30 games at second base this season. While at second base, Donovan has one out above average.

The Cardinals could use Donovan's bat and glove if they are going to make a run at the postseason. But they could use a bigger injury return with Nolan Arenado currently on the shelf. He has been out since August 1 with a shoulder injury and is the bat that could turn their offense around.

Regardless of who is in the lineup, the Cardinals need to start winning immediately if they want to make the postseason. That starts on Monday at home against the Athletics.