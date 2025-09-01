While 2025 has not gone the way of the St. Louis Cardinals, the team keeps fighting to finish the season strong. A series win over the Cincinnati Reds has put the Cardinals almost back to .500, as they are 68-70 entering Monday's season opener against the Athletics. A series sweep would put the back over that mark, but St. Louis received a blow to its bullpen on Monday. MLB.com's John Denton reported via X (formerly Twitter) that high-leverage reliever Riley O'Brien has been shut down from throwing due to his right shoulder.

“#STLCards RHP Riley O’Brien underwent an MRI on his sore right shoulder this morning and is shut down for the time being until a course of action is set,” reported Denton. “This has been a breakout season for O’Brien, who has been counted on in high-leverage spots and in closing roles.”

While the soreness could end up being a short-term problem, shutting O'Brien down for now is wise. The right-hander has had a breakout 2025, working himself into becoming one of the Cardinals' key relievers. In 31 games, the 30-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA to go along with two saves and six holds. Now, the focus will certainly be on O'Brien's long-term health. Can other late inning relievers like JoJo Romero and Kyle Leahy step up while O'Brien is out?

Can Cardinals finish 2025 strong, build momentum for future?

Ever since former closer Ryan Helsley was dealt to the New York Mets at the trade deadline, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has turned to a rotating cast of relievers in high-pressure shots. O'Brien was one, as the right-hander came out of nowhere to notch a 1.2 WAR in those 31 appearances.

Romero, meanwhile, has been a staple of the St. Louis bullpen. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a career campaign, notching five saves and 20 holds in 55 games thus far. He'll likely team up with Leahy at the back end of the bullpen for the next few weeks. As for Leahy, the 28-year-old has 16 holds and a save himself. As the Cardinals look to finish strong and above .500 on the season, can Romero and Leahy seize the top role in the bullpen from O'Brien? Or will the breakout righty return and cap off an excellent season in strong form?