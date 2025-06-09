Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who was placed on administrative leave in August of 2023 before being moved to the restricted list last July, is now officially facing another legal case. He is currently standing trial in his native Dominican Republic for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. If convicted, Franco could serve up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors are also charging him for a separate arrest that took place in November.

As of Sunday, the former All-Star is accused of illegal possession of a handgun, via ESPN. The alleged crime is said to have taken place in a parking lot altercation in San Juan de la Maguana. Police found the firearm, which is registered in the name of Franco's uncle, in the 24-year-old's vehicle and arrested him. His attorneys claim that there is no legal issue since the gun is licensed.

He could find himself back in court at a future date. Franco is already facing extremely serious charges as we speak. Prosecutors state that he “kidnapped” a then-14-year-old girl for “sexual purposes” and paid the minor's mother thousands of dollars in order to gain her consent. They claimed to have conclusive evidence against the athlete before his trial started on June 2.

The Rays signed Wander Franco to an 11-year, $182 million deal in 2021, which remains the biggest contract they have ever committed to a player. Obviously, they considered him to be a transformative talent who could lead the franchise through the 2020s. Because he is on the restricted list, Tampa Bay is not presently on the hook for its investment.

Prosecutors intend to take Franco to trial for his gun charge. His current trial continues in Puerto Plata. He maintains his innocence and called for justice before the proceedings began. Apparently, there is a possibility the public has to wait approximately eight months for a verdict.