The New York Mets enter Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals at 43-24. Carlos Mendoza's team has begun to distance themselves from the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East. After battling with the Phillies in dramatic series so far this season, the Mets have established themselves as the team to beat. Despite that, fans expect general manager David Stearns to be aggressive at the trade deadline. New York feels they are one big move away from a World Series title.

While it has been a strength of the team since the beginning of the season, New York has kicked the tires on a few starting pitchers around the league. With Frankie Montas inching closer to his Mets debut from the injured list, Mendoza's rotation goes four strong. Kodai Senga has led the way with a 1.59 ERA, putting him squarely in the conversation for the NL Cy Young Award. However, the playoff experience of the Mets' rotation is a point of concern, especially after their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

New York might be the team with the most motivation to make a big deal at the deadline. They might have to outbid other contenders for players around Major League Baseball, but Stearns is under pressure to do something. After giving Juan Soto such a big contract, the Mets want to ride the momentum they have built deep into the postseason.

However, there are a few players that New York should stay away from on the trade market. One of the starting pitchers that the Mets should avoid trading for is Shane McClanahan.

Why shouldn't the Mets trade for Shane McClanahan?

The last time Shane McClanahan was healthy, he went 11-2 in 2023 with a 3.29 ERA. The two-time All-Star was one of the best pitchers in the league in his first three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Tommy John surgery in August of 2023 combined with nerve irritation in his left triceps are big red flags. McClanahan's recovery brings a lot of unknowns to whatever team he is on when he finally makes his return in late July or early August.

McClanahan's numbers are excellent, but he faces a big question when he comes back. Can he recapture his brilliance from before his injury? Or has he missed so much time that he will never be the same? The mystery around him also makes evaluating his value near impossible. The Rays could decide to try and sell high on a pitcher who was dominant the last time he was on the mound. The Mets and other teams around the league need to be cautious when deciding just how much they could give up for the 28-year-old.

If he were to join New York at the deadline, fans would wait in excitement for his return. A healthy McClanahan gives the Mets a stellar one-two punch at the top of their rotation alongside Senga. The Mets' offense is potent enough to keep them in any game. However, playoff series are often decided by which teams perform better on the mound. McClanahan gives Mendoza another capable starter who can come in and contribute in the postseason. If he can return to his former glory, he can carry the team to a big-time win.

Who should the Mets target at the trade deadline?

While a healthy McClanahan would be a great addition for the Mets. However, Stearns could decide that he doesn't want to trade for a pitcher. One of the other areas of concern on New York's roster is in center field. Jose Siri is on the Mets' injured list and Tyrone Taylor is filling in. There are outfielders around the league that teams expect will be available. Two of the names in that group are Cedanne Rafaela and Austin Hays.

Rafaela had one of the biggest hits of the season so far for the Boston Red Sox. However, the meteoric rise of Roman Anthony has him as a second string outfielder on Alex Cora's depth chart. The 24-year-old has played well in 2025, but a lack of opportunity could have the Red Sox looking to make the most of his good start and sell high. The Mets are one team that could benefit from his youth. They would benefit from his offensive pop without expecting too much out of him in their order.

Hays, on the other hand, is on the Reds' IL with a foot injury. The 29-year-old was a staple with the Baltimore Orioles and has a lot of experience for his age. One of the most alluring things about him is his price tag. The Reds and Terry Francona want to give more at-bats to Will Benson. However, Hays would stand in the way when he returns. Moving him to a team where he would play more could be a rare win-win trade at the deadline.

The Mets have an opportunity to challenge the Dodgers at the top of the NL this season. The trio of Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso lead a lethal offense. Senga and the rest of Mendoza's pitching staff have dominated. At the end of the day, though, New York is still more than 90 games away from the playoffs. How they make out at the trade deadline could go a long way in determining just how far Mendoza's team can go.

However, McClanahan is too big of a risk for a contender like New York to make, even if the Rays shop him around at a lower price.