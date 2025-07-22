Three days after exiting the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Lowe is again headed for the injured list.

The Rays placed the infielder on the IL, citing left ankle/foot tendinitis, according to Rays reporter Ryan Bass. He has not played since Saturday, meaning the move can be backdated to July 20. The decision comes just days after Lowe came off the IL after recovering from an oblique injury.

The Rays also acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Atlanta Braves and, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, transferred pitcher Manuel Rodríguez to the 60-day injured list.

Lowe is in the midst of his best season since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, posting a .269 average with 19 home runs and an .800 OPS. He's picked a great time to have a good year, as 2025 is the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Rays. Tampa holds an $11.5 million club option on him for next year.

The Rays are only 1.5 games out of the Wild Card, meaning they can go either way at the deadline, which is now less than two weeks away. How long Lowe is out for may play a role.

Rays acquire Stuart Fairchild from Braves

Fairchild is now headed to Tampa for cash considerations, giving the Rays a little extra outfield versatility. He only played in 28 games for Atlanta, who designated him for assignment on Monday. In that time, Fairchild hit for a .216 average and .606 OPS, though the Braves used him mainly as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.

An ideal fourth outfielder, Fairchild can make the occasional start at any outfield position to get a regular off his feet, but also tear up the base paths as one of the speedier players in the game.

Fairchild is out of options, meaning the Rays will have to put him on the active roster or DFA him again. Lowe's injury opens up a spot, but with Ha-Seong Kim also leaving Monday's game with lower back tightness, the Rays' infield depth is suddenly thin.