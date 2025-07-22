Three days after exiting the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Lowe is again headed for the injured list.

The Rays placed the infielder on the IL, citing left ankle/foot tendinitis, according to Rays reporter Ryan Bass. He has not played since Saturday, meaning the move can be backdated to July 20. The decision comes just days after Lowe came off the IL after recovering from an oblique injury.

The Rays also acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Atlanta Braves and, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, transferred pitcher Manuel Rodríguez to the 60-day injured list.

Lowe is in the midst of his best season since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, posting a .269 average with 19 home runs and an .800 OPS. He's picked a great time to have a good year, as 2025 is the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Rays. Tampa holds an $11.5 million club option on him for next year.

The Rays are only 1.5 games out of the Wild Card, meaning they can go either way at the deadline, which is now less than two weeks away. How long Lowe is out for may play a role.

Rays acquire Stuart Fairchild from Braves

Atlanta Braves right fielder Stuart Fairchild (17) slides in safely with a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fairchild is now headed to Tampa for cash considerations, giving the Rays a little extra outfield versatility. He only played in 28 games for Atlanta, who designated him for assignment on Monday. In that time, Fairchild hit for a .216 average and .606 OPS, though the Braves used him mainly as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.

An ideal fourth outfielder, Fairchild can make the occasional start at any outfield position to get a regular off his feet, but also tear up the base paths as one of the speedier players in the game.

Fairchild is out of options, meaning the Rays will have to put him on the active roster or DFA him again. Lowe's injury opens up a spot, but with Ha-Seong Kim also leaving Monday's game with lower back tightness, the Rays' infield depth is suddenly thin.

More Tampa Bay Rays News
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) fields the ball against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Why Rays’ Ha-seong Kim left game vs. White SoxDylan Fine ·
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Zack Littell could be traded by the Rays ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.
Rays rumors: The veteran starter who could emerge as a trade candidate before deadlineYasmin Edañol ·
Tampa Bay Rays third base Junior Caminero (13) singles during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Rays’ Junior Caminero makes home run history in first game after DerbyJosh Davis ·
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe (8) reacts after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Rays All-Star returning from injury vs. OriolesBenedetto Vitale ·
Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) bats against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
Rays rumors: Ken Rosenthal brings up ‘wild and crazy’ Kyle Tucker ideaChristopher Hennessy ·
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) leaps for a ball over the wall against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
MLB makes significant Rays stadium decisionBenjamin Adducchio ·