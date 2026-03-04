Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan did not know what to expect when he took the mound in Tuesday's spring training game versus the Philadelphia Phillies. The left-hander's relationship with baseball has revolved around injuries, surgeries and recoveries for the last two and a half years, so it there was no telling what emotions would come pouring out.

Rays manager Kevin Cash just wanted him to experience joy, and although that certainly was the case for most of the afternoon, McClanahan was also feeling reflective. The two-time All-Star has not had a taste of MLB action since last spring (has not pitched in a regular season game since August of 2023), but he received an enormous boost when he took the hill inside Charlotte Sports Park. And it came from his father, who passed away in January.

“Felt my dad here today,” McClanahan told reporters, per Ryan Bass, after tossing two scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Phillies. “First game he's missed in my life. Definitely took those emotions with me a little bit.”

Although he obviously wanted his father in the stands to witness this milestone moment, the 28-year-old is incredibly grateful that he was able to connect with him during the game. McClanahan found the strength he needed to work through the inevitable nerves and unpredictability that America's Pastime often hurls at players. He can now move forward with vital confidence.

“I forgot that's how you're supposed to feel on a mound,” the Cape Coral, Florida native said while sporting a huge grin. “I forgot what feeling good feels like. Definitely took that for granted in my first few years in the league. I needed that, that was fun today.”

#Rays ace Shane McClanahan, who was visibly emotional during and after his spring debut, said he felt his late father – James "Clancy" McClanahan's – presence on the mound. "Felt my dad here today," McClanahan said. "First game he's missed in my life. Definitely took those… pic.twitter.com/shxKQ68Fst — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 3, 2026

Will the Rays get their ace back?

Shane McClanahan has endured a grueling journey just to reach this point. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and then suffered a nerve injury in his triceps last year. The Rays have been waiting for the 2018 first-round draft pick to reestablish himself as their ace. He took a big step in that direction on Tuesday afternoon.

McClanahan averaged 94 mph on his fastball and allowed only two singles against Philadelphia. He was not throwing at full force, by his own admission, so this is a deeply encouraging sign for the club and its fan base.

If he can stay the course and maintain a healthy outlook, the McClanahan return saga has a chance to become one of the most compelling narratives of the 2026 campaign. No. 18 is not concerned with storylines, however, He is just happy to be doing what he loves once again.