The Tampa Bay Rays are not expected to be a top contender by many in the American League this season, but the franchise has had a knack for exceeding expectations, and the recipe for them to do that in 2025 starts with infielder Junior Caminero, who has come into spring training and impressed his teammates, including starting pitcher Shane Baz.

“He just hits the [crap] out of the ball. I don't know what else to say,” Shane Baz said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “It's just like every swing has intent behind it. He's not trying to flip a single anywhere. It's that he's trying to drive the ball, and he's very good at it.”

Caminero has seen brief time in MLB in 2023 and 2024, but he is expected to play his first full season in 2025, and the expectations are hit for the Rays. Manager Kevin Cash raved about his offensive potential when speaking on his performance in winter ball and so far in spring training.

“Special pop. We've seen it,” Kevin Cash said, via Berry. “He's been on quite the run from the winter ball to now, even in live BPs and all those things, and we're seeing it in the game. But he's got a chance to really impact our lineup.”

Caminero and Baz will be big parts of the Rays' potential success in 2025. Last season, Tampa Bay disappointed offensively and is looking for a middle-of-the-order bat to emerge in 2025. Caminero has the spotlight on him, and there is hope that Cristopher Morel could have a big year in his first full season with the Rays. Baz is part of a Rays pitching staff that is finally healthy, with Shane McClanahan's return headlining that group. McClanahan was named the Opening Day starter for Tampa Bay.

It will be interesting to see how Caminero fares this season, as the expectations within the Rays organization are high.