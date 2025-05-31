Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was put on MLB administrative leave more than 21 months ago after allegations about him having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl came to light. The time has come for the 24-year-old athlete to stand trial in the Dominican Republic on charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. Authorities are confident they possess “conclusive evidence” of his guilt, per Juan Arturo Recio.

If convicted, Franco could serve up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors allege that he paid the girl's mother to consent to the alleged sexual abuse. The woman, Yudelka Aybar, has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest. Franco's trail was originally supposed to begin in December, but it was postponed because only three of 36 witnesses were available to testify. The inactive ballplayer's legal team pushed back against the delay due to the Rays' spring training schedule.

Franco also has a pending case regarding alleged illegal use and possession of a firearm, stemming from a November arrest in which guns were drawn. MLB is also conducting its own investigation into the various charges.

Article Continues Below

The Rays signed Wander Franco to a franchise-record $182 million contract in 2021, believing him to be a transformative talent after just 70 big-league games. He earned an All-Star selection in 2023 and has a .280 batting average with 30 home runs and 130 RBIs in 1,037 at-bats. Franco maintains his innocence and is hopeful he will get to resume his MLB career.

Tampa Bay is not currently paying his 11-year deal due to the ongoing legal cases. If the prosecution is correct in its assertions about evidence, Franco will never again take the field for the Rays. Of course, the consequences would extend far beyond that. The trial commences on Monday, June 2.