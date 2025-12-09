The Tampa Bay Rays did not make the postseason in 2025 after a rather weird season. They did not play in their home ballpark, for instance. And the team simply never looked the part of a playoff contender. However, they are returning to Tropicana Field for the 2026 season. When this happens, they'll be bringing a new veteran pitcher along with them.

The Rays are closing in on a contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Matz remains in the AL East following a trade to the Boston Red Sox during the season. The deal is believed to be a two-year pact, and is pending a physical, according to Topkin.

Matz, who has previously pitched for the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, split this past season between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran southpaw hurler began the year with St. Louis, pitching to a 3.44 ERA across 32 appearances. He was dealt to Boston around the MLB Trade Deadline as the Red Sox chased down a Wild Card spot.

The move to Boston proved to be a rather successful one. Matz pitched to a 2.08 ERA for his new team across 21 appearances down the stretch. He struck out 12 hitters while walking two batters in 21.2 innings in a Red Sox uniform.

What the Rays intend to do with Matz is unknown. However, he has experience both out of the bullpen and in the rotation. The 34-year-old New York native was used mostly as a bullpen arm in 2025, though. And he has not started more than 10 games since the 2023 season.

This is the second major free agent signing for the Rays after agreeing to a one-year contract with outfielder Cedric Mullins. Clearly, Tampa sees some value in Matz and has struck a deal to bring him into the fold. It will be interesting to see how the veteran hurler performs in his 12th season.