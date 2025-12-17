The Tampa Bay Rays recently signed Steven Matz to join their pitching staff. The left-handed reliever spoke on his signing, explaining how he was excited to get a chance to join the Rays rotation, according to an interview with MLB Radio.

"Every offseason, I build up as a starting pitcher." Steven Matz joins the #Rays on a 2-year, $15M deal. 📻 Power Alley with @Mike_Ferrin & @JimDuquetteGM

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/hDX5hOKKRl — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Matz detailed that he was excited for a chance to start, and joining the Rays will give him a chance to be in the rotation. Additionally, he shared that he has been building himself up every year and making adjustments to get to this point.

Article Continues Below

Last season, Matz went 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA in 53 combined appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox, including two starts. Matz joins a rotation that already includes Shane McClanahan. The Rays also have Drew Rasmussen, who broke out in 2025, and could also be a top-of-the-rotation arm. Ryan Pepiot is also a reliable starter, and Shane Baz is a gem if he can stay healthy. Matz will have a chance to snag the fifth starting spot.

With a strong bullpen that includes Griffin Jax, the Rays are in a good position to bounce back next season. Matz will get the first crack at the rotation. His first start in 2025 was solid, as he went five innings while allowing just one earned run on two hits against the Houston Astros while representing the Cards. In his other outing, Matz tossed four scoreless innings while allowing six hits in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds.

While he was primarily a reliever in 2025, Matz has started before and is ready for the chance. With the Rays being a team that likes to give those opportunities, he will get his chance to show management that he can start and make an impact. Matz will possibly get his first chance to start when the Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in the second series of their season.