The Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays have agreed on a trade on Thursday afternoon. This trade will certainly go under the radar; however, the White Sox are hoping that this addition can benefit the future of the team.

The Rays have traded outfielder Tristan Peters to the Sox, according to the Tampa Bay Rays Communications team.

“The Tampa Bay Rays have traded OF Tristan Peters to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.”

The White Sox have been linked to trading outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for a while now; however, this move to bring in outfield insurance does not have any impact on the future of Robert Jr.

Article Continues Below

Peters is hitless in 12 career at-bats with the Rays. Peters is a former 7th round pick from the Milwaukee Brewers and will now have an opportunity to be a depth piece with the Chicago.

In Triple-A Durham last season, Peters hit .266 with a .784 OPS in 136 games. He smashed 15 home runs and drove in 76 RBIs. Defensively, he provides value by playing all three outfield spots. He started 58 games in center, 36 in left field, and 33 in right. With the Rays, he started four games in center field in a short stint.

Peters joins Robert Jr, Andre Benintendi, Derek Hill, and Everson Pereira in the outfield. If Robert Jr. does end up taking his talents to another team, then Peters could serve as an everyday outfielder for this team that is far from competing.