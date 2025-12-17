The Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher Shane McClanahan agreed to a contract, the team announced Wednesday. The deal allows McClanahan and the Rays to avoid going to arbitration. Mark Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports that the contract is worth $3.6 million.

McClanahan, a 28-year-old left-handed pitcher, made his big league debut in 2021 and ultimately finished seventh in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He'd later establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the sport, earning back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023 in addition to finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2022.

Unfortunately, the southpaw has not pitched since the '23 campaign due to injuries. McClanahan's season came to an early end in 2023, and it was later revealed he would require Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of 2024. The Rays were hopeful he'd return in 2025, but McClanahan suffered an injury setback.

The Rays are once again hopeful that McClanahan will be able to pitch in 2026. When healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in the entire sport. He's a devastating at-bat for left-handed hitters, and facing him still presents a challenge for right-handers as well.

A return will obviously help the Rays bounce back and become a contending ball club once again. He's also under team control through 2027 (arbitration eligible once again in 2027), so McClanahan surely wants to return as soon as possible in hopes of landing a long-term contract once he does enter free agency.

Staying healthy in 2026 will be the goal for the southpaw. If he can accomplish that feat, perhaps Shane McClanahan will be able to establish himself as a Cy Young caliber pitcher once again.