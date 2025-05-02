The Texas Rangers are a consistent contender in the American League year after year. Bruce Bochy is an all-time manager who fields an offense lead by Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien. Heading into their series against the Seattle Mariners, Rangers fans got some good news about their All-Star shortstop.

Corey Seager, who missed the team's last nine games with a hamstring injury, could make his return over the weekend. He completed a batting practice on Friday afternoon, one of multiple he has put together during the last week, according to MLB.com writer Kennedi Landry.

Seager is one third of one of Major League Baseball's best trios alongside Semien and Garcia. He'll need to come back with a vengeance in order to help his team right the ship. One month into the season, the Rangers received a C+ from ESPN's David Schoenfield. The poor grade for the 2023 World Series champions is largely thanks to a lackluster start for their offense.

Texas' offensive output is close to the bottom of the league in runs scored as well as batting average. Their start to 2025 is uncharacteristic for a team that is electric offensively most of the time. Hopefully getting Seager back will help the Rangers find their rhythm.

Staying around the .500 mark might keep a team in the conversation in their division one month into the year. The Rangers, however, are near the bottom of the American League West. A surprising start from the Athletics has them ahead of Texas in the standings, but the Rangers are only a few games behind the division-leading Mariners.

If Texas manages to put together a series sweep against the Seattle over the weekend, they will be right back in the middle of the competition in the division and the AL. Seager isn't confirmed to be returning before the series is over, but his progress could motivate the team to have him return to a winning streak.