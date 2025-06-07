The Texas Rangers entered Friday's game against the Washington Nationals hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. Instead, the Nationals shut Bruce Bochy and the Rangers' subpar offense out and won the series opener 2-0. Patrick Corbin pitched further into the game than Mike Soroka, but Washington's starter did not allow any runs. After getting through eight innings, Corbin lost his fifth game of the season. One of the biggest takeaways from the game was just how fast it went by.

Texas' game against the Nationals started at 6:45 p.m. EST. The last out was recorded by Kyle Finnegan at 8:35, ending the game after 1 hour and 50 minutes, according to DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson. According to Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, Friday was the fastest Rangers game in the last 40 years.

The game went as fast as it did because neither team's offense came to play. The Nationals and Rangers had seven combined hits and just eight base runners. Friday was Soroka's best start since he returned from the injured list on May 7. It was his first shutout effort of the season.

The Nationals brought him in to be a veteran presence at the back of their rotation this season. With performances like Friday's though, he could work his way up the depth chart.

Corbin also dominated in an effort that would normally earn him a win. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old had no run support in the game. The veteran continues to deal for Bochy the Rangers, perhaps getting superpowers after a spider bite back in April.

Texas will need a superhuman effort from its rotation in order to get back into the American League West race. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners sit atop the standings before Friday's action. However, the Rangers have the talent necessary to make a push.

While Corbin's performance was great, the loss is a concerning one. If Texas continues to lose, Bochy and the organization could consider trading away one of their bigger pieces. Jacob deGrom's name is the one getting the most attention of the Rangers' roster.

Friday's performance was a poor showing for Texas to say the least. On the bright side, they have two more games against Washington to get back on track.