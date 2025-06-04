Jacob deGrom is one of the more controversial names in Major League Baseball. The Texas Rangers starting pitcher is one of the best pitchers in the league when he is healthy. However, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and the team constantly live with the worry that he will have yet another injury. Because of that deGrom's name has been thrown around in a potential trade deadline deal. With ace Nathan Eovaldi out with injury, the decision becomes something to watch as the deadline gets closer.

deGrom is 36 years old and in his 12th season in MLB, his third with Texas. He was on the roster when Bochy's team won the World Series behind Eovaldi's efforts, but was out with injury. So far this season, deGrom is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.34, both still great marks amongst starting pitchers. However, his age and his contract make him a candidate to be moved this summer.

Joel Sherman, an insider for MLB Network, shared his opinion on the likelihood of a deGrom trade. According to him, deGrom might not be what he once was, but it still a dominant pitcher when healthy.

If the Rangers were to sell at the Trade Deadline, could they make Jacob deGrom available?@Joelsherman1 | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/byTE8lDq23 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You know what's really, really hard to do, no matter what speed this guy is throwing at? Score runs against Jacob deGrom,” Sherman said about the veteran pitcher. “If he's upright and healthy, he's a Game 1 starter for any team…”

While Sherman is high on him, deGrom's future health risk loom large. According to Sherman, any team trading for him needs to keep that in mind when figuring out what price they are willing to pay to add him.

“…he's risky, a lot of injury history, the $75 million, do the Rangers want to do it,” said Sherman, detailing the risks that come with deGrom. “By the way, he has a full no-trade clause…”

deGrom's name joins a whirlwind of rumors flying around the league. If the Rangers decide that they want to move forward without him, contenders will be calling to see if they can lure him away from Texas.