The Texas Rangers continued shaping organizational depth this week as the club finalized a group of offseason additions ahead of spring training. Planning for camp took a clear step forward on Thursday, when the front office secured multiple veteran players on minor league contracts, reinforcing competition and roster flexibility entering 2026 Spring Training.

The Rangers organization confirmed seven minor league signings that include non-roster invitations to spring training. The moves strengthen internal depth across several positions while preserving long-term roster flexibility as camp approaches.

The agreements were formalized through an official team release from Arlington, outlining the players who will report to Surprise Stadium with an opportunity to compete for roster spots.

“The Texas Rangers announced minor league contracts with the following players, per press release: INF

Jonah Bride, INF Andrew Velasquez, RHP Gavin Collyer, LHP Anthony Veneziano, C Jose Herrera, C

Cooper Johnson, UTL Tyler Wade.

They all have invitations to spring training camp.”

Bride brings corner infield depth after splitting the 2025 season between the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins, appearing in 45 games and making 27 starts at third base. Velasquez and Wade add defensive versatility, giving the Rangers non-roster invitees capable of filling multiple bench roles if injuries arise.

The pitching additions of Collyer and Veneziano increase internal competition as pitchers and catchers report February 10. Both arms are expected to log meaningful innings in camp as Texas evaluates bullpen depth.

Catching depth also became a clear priority for the club. Herrera and Johnson provide necessary coverage during high volume bullpen sessions while offering emergency options if injuries occur.

None of the seven players currently occupies a 40-man roster spot, but strong performances during spring training could force difficult roster decisions before Opening Day. Full-squad workouts begin February 15, setting the stage for one of the more competitive camps in recent seasons as the Rangers evaluate depth, health, and role flexibility across the roster.