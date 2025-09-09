The Texas Rangers are making a strong push for at least a Wild Card spot in the 2025 MLB postseason, and they are doing so of late despite missing a couple of key players due to injuries.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia and shortstop Corey Seager are still both on the 10-day injury list, dealing with quad and abdomen issues, respectively. It remains to be seen when exactly the Rangers could get both back in action, but Bochy has provided a light update on their possible return dates, per Texas beat writer Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Wrote Landry in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Bruce Bochy said Adolis García (quad) could return a week from today to start the series in Houston. Corey Seager (appendectomy) is likely still more than a week away. He could be back for the final homestand vs Miami and Minnesota.”

Article Continues Below

Garcia last played a game on Sept. 1, during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. Since Garcia hit the injured list, the Rangers have gone with a mix of Ezequiel Durán, Alejandro Osuna, Dustin Harris and Cody Freeman to handle the right field position, while first baseman Jake Burger has mostly hit fourth in the batting order, the Cuban's usual spot. On the season, the two-time All-Star is batting .235 /277/.408 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Seager, on the other hand, has yet to play in September. His most recent appearance in a big league game was during an Aug. 27 outing against the Los Angeles Angels at home. The Rangers have utilized Josh Smith at the shortstop position amid the absence of Seager, who is batting .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs through 102 games. He is also sporting a .299 BABIP. He has gotten more patient at the plate as well, as evidenced by his 13.0 percent walk rate, which is on pace to be the best he's had in a year, so far in his MLB career.

The Rangers entered Monday with a 74-70 record, which is just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the last Wild Card spot in the American League and four games outside the top spot in the AL West division.