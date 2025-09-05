Five games out of the AL West lead with just a little over three weeks left in the season, the Texas Rangers likely won't win their division once again. After losing their last two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rangers' momentum after winning six in a row has been halted. The timing could not be worse, as Texas is set to host the division-leading Houston Astros for a key three-game series. Ahead of the opener, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager spoke to the media about the removal of his appendix. Team beat reporter Abby Jones revealed Seager's thoughts on the recovery process via X, formerly Twitter.

Corey Seager speaks following his surgery to remove his appendix. pic.twitter.com/lEWsnvsXKf — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Corey Seager speaks following his surgery to remove his appendix,” reported Jones before Friday's game.

Seager said he was “within 48 hours” of rupturing his appendix. The veteran shortstop thinks it's possible that he could return this season. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Seager is day-to-day (via Jones on X), but there is no timeline after the surgery. At the moment, utilityman Josh Smith is manning the position. As Texas looks to clinch an unlikely playoff berth, can they get their star shortstop back in time to make a difference?

Article Continues Below

Rangers still in postseason hunt despite key injuries

Before their last two losses in Arizona, the Rangers were scorching hot. Bochy's roster had won six in a row, and nine out of their last ten games. It felt like Texas was finally rounding into form. They were starting to look a lot like the team that also caught fire and won the World Series from a Wild Card spot in 2023. Could this year's team do the same?

If so, it will have to start with a series win against Houston. There's a good chance that the two rivals could face off in a playoff series next month. If that happens, it means that the Rangers went on another great run, surpassing at least the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. Can Seager come back to help Texas finish their postseason quest? Or will Smith be able to lock down the job ahead of another October run? In any scenario, the Rangers would come out on top.