The Texas Rangers have shown resilience as they have stayed in the AL Wild Card race despite many obstacles. Currently, the organization is 72-69 and just 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. But the Rangers' playoff hopes are dwindling as the regular season ends draw near. Pitching used to be the Rangers' fatal flaw. Now, it's something else. The Rangers' postseason hopes are faltering because of something they used to be very good at.

Texas has +390 odds to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No, it's not over by a long shot. This team can still make a run, as they are within striking distance of the Mariners. The biggest test for this club will come this weekend, as they host the Houston Astros for three games. Then, they will host the Milwaukee Brewers for three more. Additionally, they have another set in Houston against the Astros in a week.

Pitching used to be an achilles heel. Now, it's among the best in baseball. Instead, hitting has been an issue this season, and is the Rangers' fatal flaw.

Hitting is the Rangers' fatal flaw

The Rangers placed Marcus Semien on the injured list last month. Consequently, that puts one of their clubhouse leaders on the shelf. Although Semien was struggling, batting .230 with 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 62 runs, his loss is still critical.

The rest of the team has struggled to hit for average. Despite leading the team with 114 hits, Josh Smith is batting just .256. Rowdy Tellez and Jake Burger have been platooning at first base. Unfortunately, neither is doing well, with Tellez hitting .221 and Burger batting .244. Wyatt Langford is batting just .248, while Adolis Garcia is hitting just .235 while battling injuries.

Corey Seager seems to be the only player who is consistently hitting the baseball, batting .271 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 61 runs. Unfortunately, Seager is out indefinitely and will likely not play this season. Losing their best contact hitter and their leader in home runs will hurt. Moreover, losing someone who can hit the ball out of the ballpark is difficult when the entire team has struggled to do that.

The power has gone out in Arlington

The Rangers ranked 12th in home runs in 2022. Then, they were the best team in smashing home runs in 2023, the year they won the World Series. Last season, they finished in 18th place in home runs. The power has gone by the wayside, and a team that once bashed home runs with little issue has struggled to do so in 2025.

Garcia was struggling to batter the baseball out of the ballpark even before his injury, as he has 18 home runs right now. Likewise, Burger has 12 while Tellez has 15. Langford has 21 home runs, but has not been able to be a major threat at the plate. Overall, the power has not been a source of strength for the Rangers. What once was a team that was a major threat at the plate is now a team that strikes out more often than not.

While the Rangers will get some injury returns from their pitchers, they need much more from their hitting. Ultimately, the next few weeks will determine if it's enough to get there.

Why hitting will crush the Rangers' postseason hopes

As noted before, the Rangers have a brutal schedule ahead of them. Although the Rangers lead the series 4-3, the Astros are always a tough opponent. Meanwhile, the Brewers have been destroying good teams lately, and it will be a major challenge.

Both teams have above-average or elite pitching. Because of that, it will give the Rangers a bigger test in how they overcome this challenge. After the homestand, they will travel to Queens to face the New York Mets before going to Houston to face the Astros. The first series against a non-contending team comes in late-mid September when they face the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins. By then, it could possibly be too late, as the damage might be done by then.

This team needs the hitting to spike up. Unfortunately, with all the injuries and struggles with consistency, it will be a tough task to overcome for the Rangers as they begin a challenging 12-game stretch. If they cannot manage a good stretch against these playoff teams, then they will not make the playoffs. Moreover, they need their key hitters like Langford and Garcia to show up and batter the baseball. If these hitters cannot do that, then the Rangers' postseason hopes will end, and they will be left pondering what could have been.