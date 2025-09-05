The Texas Rangers are not out of the American League playoff picture completely. However, Bruce Bochy needs to pull off some magic for his team to squeak into the postseason. After Texas lost Nathan Eovaldi for the season to injury, the team's morale took a huge hit. Now, Adolis Garcia and Jon Gray are heading to the injured list, throwing a new wrinkle into the Rangers' season.

Garcia has had consistency issues, both at the plate and with his commitment to staying engaged this season. Bochy has done what he could to help the former All-Star, but it has not worked so far. Another injury sends him to the IL and could keep him out for the remainder of the season. With Gray on the IL as well, even more pressure is on Jacob deGrom to pick up the slack.

Bochy has dealt with injuries to his stars all season. The Rangers have played without Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Garcia for decent stretches throughout the year. With Garcia going back on the IL, Texas has to find offensive production outside of the slugger down the stretch. According to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, he and Gray are on the injured list moving forward.

“Adolis García is going to go to the injured list,” Landry said. “Jon Gray to the 60-day, ending his time in Texas. Dustin Harris selected from Round Rock.”

With Garcia out for the foreseeable future, the Rangers' path to the playoffs just got much harder. Texas needs to make up a game and a half in the AL standings to secure the last Wild Card spot. However, the Seattle Mariners have a much healthier roster, even if they are in the middle of a poor stretch.

Garcia's absence could doom Bochy's last season as a manager. He and Gray being on the injured list could be the thing that keeps Texas on the outside looking in.