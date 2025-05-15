May 15, 2025 at 1:27 AM ET

The Texas Rangers are rolling, and Bruce Bochy just made history. Texas overpowered the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Wednesday night, extending their win streak to five and putting Bochy in elite company with his 2,194th career victory. The milestone ties him with Sparky Anderson for sixth on the MLB managerial wins list, further submitting the manager's Hall of Fame resume.

The win improved the Rangers to a 23-21 record, pulling them even with the Houston Astros and the Athletics in the tightly contested AL West standings, just one game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners.

More importantly, it showcased a confident, dangerous team firing on all cylinders under Bochy's steady leadership. The night's offensive explosion was headlined by Wyatt Langford and Adolis García, who launched opposite-field, two-run home runs to break open the game.

Langford's blast came in a four-run first inning, where Texas also scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Josh Jung and a fielder's choice from Evan Carter. Jake Burger added a two-run double in the fifth, while García homered in the sixth to cap off a complete performance.

The milestone was noted by Dallas morning news reporter Evan Grant on X, formerly Twitter, with the following message highlighting the record.

“Bochy gets win No, 2,194 to tie Sparky for 6th all time. Connie Mack is still safe.”

On the mound, Patrick Corbin was dominant. He struck out six consecutive Rockies batters, a season-high with nine total Ks, and picked up his first win since April 22. His only blemishes came via solo and two-run homers from Colorado's Michael Toglia and Kyle Farmer.

The Rangers vs. Rockies matchup also underscored Colorado's 2025 historic struggles. The Rockies dropped to 7-36, becoming the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to lose 36 of their first 43 games. It was their seventh time being swept this season alone, and third consecutive loss under interim manager Warren Schaeffer.

Bochy's leadership continues to guide the 2023 World Series champions through another competitive AL West race. With the bats coming alive and the pitching stabilizing, the Rangers are gaining steam. And with a legend like Bochy at the wheel, who is now tied with one of baseball's managerial icons, there is every reason to believe this team is just getting started.