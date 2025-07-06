Sharing a moniker with a Grammy-winning singer made for a hilarious TV moment for Texas Rangers pitcher Chris Martin.

On Sunday (July 6), the Rangers faced the San Diego Padres. Martin and the Coldplay lead singer share the same name, and the San Diego Padres' broadcast team had a field day in a now-viral video as they dropped Coldplay song titles in their intro for the pitcher.

The broadcast team came out swinging with their first reference to the band, “In a night sky full of stars,” which was taken from the 2014 song title from the band, “A Sky Full of Stars.”

“Work a little magic out of the bullpen,” they said, in reference to Coldplay's “Magic.”

“His fastball is not really the speed of sound,” the broadcaster continued, borrowing the title from Coldplay's 2005 hit “Speed of Sound.”

They lastly borrowed another 2005 hit from the band with the mention of “Gravity” when describing Martin's pitch.

How many Coldplay references can one @Padres broadcast work into a Chris Martin intro? pic.twitter.com/PumYS3yWpp — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2025

Coldplay has been on tour for a majority of the year for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. So far, the rock band has hit Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong overseas. They did shows in Standford, Calif., El Paso, Vegas, and Denver so far in the United States. The band will also do shows in Wisconsin, Nashville, Boston, and Miami later this month before they go to London in August. Joining them on the tour is Ayra Starr, Elyanna, Jasleen Royal, Marf, Shone, Twice and Willow.

Martin signed to the Rangers in January on a one-year contract with guaranteed at $5.5 million, with potential for $500,000 in performance bonuses. He previously played for the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, and in Nippon Professional Baseball for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. In 2016 he won a Japan Series title for the Nippon-Ham Fighters and in 2021, he won a World Series championship with the Atlanta Braves.

Despite his accolades, Martin has never offically been a closer but he is looking forward to exploring that as a possibility with the Rangers.

“If that's what [manager Bruce Bochy] needs, then you know that's my job,” Martin said. “I'm not the boss. I just try to go out there and get outs. That's how I always looked at it, hopefully I do it. … I think I've always left it up to the manager. Whatever they need is what I want to do. I've been pretty open about it with every manager. With closing, you still gotta get three outs. It’s just the last three of the game, so it can be a little more nerve wracking, but I've been around a bit now and I understand it's just another three outs, whatever the run situation is.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has not confirmed Martin's position this year on whether he would be a closer but says he is flexible in thinking that he could be an option.

“I have not [had a discussion with Martin about closing], but we will as we get a little deeper in spring, as we look at our situation in the bullpen,” Bochy said. “We have some open spots down there, including a high leverage situation. It can be by committee. He's an option. He's a good option too. Early on we'll be looking at the teams we're playing, the pockets that they have. We might want to get the matchups we want. So by no means are we getting locked in on any roles right now. I think we're going to stay flexible with that.”