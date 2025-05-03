The Texas Rangers have struggled mightily at the plate this season as the ongoing offensive slump continues to cost the team games. After Thursday’s shutout loss to the Athletics, manager Bruce Bochy blasted the Rangers’ lineup. But despite the rocky start thanks to an anemic offense, president of baseball operations Chris Young is keeping the faith.

“Even with the struggles, I have full confidence in this team. This team is built to win… I believe in this group and where we’re headed,” Young said per Rangers insider Jared Sandler on X.

Young joined the Rangers’ front office in 2020. He endured three straight losing seasons before the team stunned the sport by winning the World Series in 2023. It was the first championship in the franchise’s 65-year history.

The Rangers hope to return to winning ways after ugly offensive start

However, the Rangers reverted to their losing ways last season, finishing 78-84 and failing to reach the playoffs. Now Texas is struggling again in 2025. The team is 16-16 and three games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West entering play on Friday.

The Rangers have lost seven of their last nine games – getting outscored 27-11 in those seven losses, as the offense has cratered early in the season. The team has gone seven straight games without a home run, its longest streak in four years. After losing three of four games in their most recent series against the A’s, Texas decided to shake up the roster.

The team sent Jake Burger to Triple-A Round Rock to give the fifth-year veteran an opportunity to reset. Burger, like most of the Rangers’ lineup, is off to a miserable start in 2025. The first baseman is slashing .186/.229/.330 with an OPS+ of 61 in 29 games this season.

Texas plans to promote fellow first baseman Blaine Crim to the Major League roster in Burger’s place.

The Rangers’ offensive ineptitude is all the more disappointing considering the team’s starting pitching has been excellent. Texas set a franchise mark on Wednesday when Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run in six innings of work. The outing lowered the rotation’s ERA to 2.99, the third-lowest ERA through March and April in team history and the lowest since 1983. The starters’ collective 1.10 WHIP to start the season is the franchise’s best ever.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter to the mound to begin a three-game series against the division-leading Mariners on Friday night.