The Texas Rangers fell flat again on Thursday, mustering just three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Athletics. Following the game, manager Bruce Bochy didn't hold back.

“This is probably one of our worst games,” Bochy said, per Jeff Wilson on X, formerly Twitter. The quote summed up a frustrating afternoon in Arlington, where the Texas bats failed to threaten even mildly.

This marks the fourth shutout of the season for the Rangers, and perhaps the most glaring one yet. They failed to move runners or even create scoring opportunities. The Texas offense was completely neutralized by A's starter Jeffrey Springs, who entered the game with a shaky ERA but exited with six shutout innings on just two hits allowed.

Bochy's concerns are valid. With seven straight games without a home run — the longest drought for the club since July 2021– the Rangers are losing ground in the AL West. Tyler Mahle deserved better after another solid outing, allowing just one run over six innings. But for the third straight game, the right-hander received zero run support.

Meanwhile, Athletics pitching continues to be the surprise story. Their bullpen delivered three scoreless innings, with Mason Miller slamming the door in the ninth for his 10th save. Luis Urías and Jacob Wilson added RBIs late to pad Oakland's lead and move them a game ahead of Texas in the standings.

The heart of the problem remains the Rangers offense, which has been wildly inconsistent and unreliable in clutch situations. Runners on base or not, the outcome seems eerily the same — another zero on the scoreboard.

Looking ahead, Bruce Bochy and his club will try to regroup as they host Seattle this weekend. With top prospect Jack Leiter on the mound, the pressure mounts for the bats to awaken. Because if the Rangers don't turn this around soon, more losses — and more frustration — are inevitable.