Jack Leiter got off to a hot start to begin the season after leading the Texas Rangers to two wins in his two starts. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old pitcher will miss some time after the club placed him on the injured list on Friday.

The Rangers star is reportedly dealing with a blister and is being placed on the 15-Day IL, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Patrick Corbin will be filling in Leiter's role in the starting rotation.

“Jack Leiter, sensational in his start, goes on the 15-day IL with a blister and Patrick Corbin takes his place on Texas Rangers.”

The injury isn't ideal but the good news is that it's still incredibly early in the season. It's also not deemed a serious injury, as a blister is something Jack Leiter can bounce back from with relative ease. Despite that, the Rangers will be without one of their star pitchers who has looked phenomenal to begin the season.

Through his two starts, Leiter is recording an impressive 0.90 ERA and 0.700 WHIP. He's also thrown 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. These numbers are a noticeable jump in production in comparison to his 2024 debut with the club. If Jack Leiter can maintain these numbers then the Rangers could have something special on the mound throughout most of the 2025 season.

With Patrick Corbin filling in for Leiter for the time being, Texas will hope the veteran pitcher can bounce back from years past. In the past four years with the Washington Nationals, the 35-year-old left-handed hurler has recorded a 31-63 win-loss record. Albeit, the Nationals haven't been the most competitive club in recent years. So, the help of the Rangers' lineup could prove to be helpful for Corbin's chances on the mound.

Considering Jack Leiter just played on Wednesday in the Rangers' 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds, we shouldn't expect to see Corbin on the mound until April 8 or 9 when Texas faces off against the Chicago Cubs.