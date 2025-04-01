ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of a three-game interleague series as the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Reds prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Reds put on an offensive show. It started in the first inning with a Matt McLain home run and Gavin Lux double making it 3-0. Elly De La Cruz and his new Torpedo Bat hit a three-run shot in the second inning. He would add two more RBIs in the sixth, and two more on a second home run in the seventh. The Reds would score 14 times, and win the game 3-1.

The Rangers and Reds will play game two on Tuesday.

Rangers-Reds Projected Starters

Jack Leiter vs. Hunter Greene

Jack Leiter (1-0) with a 1.80 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: Leiter went five innings in his last start, giving up five hits and a walk. He would give up just one run while striking out four in a winning effort over the Red Sox.

Away Splits Leiter has not made a road start this year. Last season he was 0-0 with a 7.11 ERA in 19 innings on the road.

Hunter Greene (0-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP

Last Start: Greene went five innings, giving up three hits and a walk. He did give up a home run and two earned runs but struck out eight while giving up just one walk. Still, he took the no-decision as the Reds lost to the Giants.

Home Splits: Green is 0-0 at home this year, with a 3.60 ERA.

Here are the Rangers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Reds Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +116

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Reds

Time: 12:40 PM ET/ 9:40 AM PT

TV: RSN/FDSNOH

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marcus Semien leads the top of the lineup for the Rangers. He is 2-or-19 so far this season, having one RBI and five strikeouts. Wyatt Langford is batting behind Semien. Langford is 5-for-19 this year with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. Joc Pederson is currently hitting third. Pederson is just 1-13 on the year with a run scored and a walk.

Adolis Garcia, Jake Burger, and Corey Seager hold down the middle of the order. Garcia is 5-for-14 so far this year, with three doubles and two home runs. He has four RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Burger is three for 16 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Seager is just 3-14 with a run scored and four strikeouts this year.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Reds order has been led by TJ Friedl. Friedl is 4-13 on the year with an RBI and three runs scored. Matt McLain is following Friedl in the lineup. He is five for 16 this year with a double, three home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored.

The middle of the order starts with Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is seven for 16 this year with a double, two home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs scored. Gavin Lux has hit fourth followed by Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Lux is three for 13 this year, but with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Candelario is four for 15 with three RBIs but does not have an extra-base hit or a run scored. Finally, Encarnacion-Strand is four for 14 with a double, a home run, RBI, and two runs scored.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this MLB game. The Reds had an offensive explosion in game one against Kumar Rocker, but they are facing a better pitcher in Jack Leiter in this one. Leiter was solid in his first start and much better than last year. He did not give up a home run, while he was giving up 1.8 home runs per nine innings last year. Further, his strikeout-to-walk rate was four in the first game, while it was just 1.82 last year. Meanwhile, Hunter Greene was also very good in his first start. His FIP is at 2.63, which is Cy Young level, while his ERA+ is 126, which would be all-star level. Last year, he had a 160 ERA+ and he had a 3.47 FIP, both better than the league average.

Further, current members of the Rangers have not hit well against Hunter Greene. They are just four for 25, with a home run and an RBI. Only Joc Pederson has an RBI against Hunter Greene. With Greene on the mound, take the Reds in this one.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-134)