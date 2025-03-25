The Texas Rangers want to bounce back from a 78-win season in 2024. Their starting pitching was injured and underwhelming all season last year. Now, Jacob deGrom is back from Tommy John surgery, and they have two young stars budding. Vanderbilt teammates Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have made the Rangers roster out of spring training. Evan Grant from the Dallas Morning News broke the news on Tuesday.

“Rocker & Leiter have both made the team. Both are in starting rotation, [Rangers GM] Chris Young says,” Grant posted on social media.

Rocker and Leiter pitched together on the 2021 Vanderbilt team that lost in the College World Series final. The Rangers drafted Leiter second overall in 2021. Rocker was picked tenth that year by the Mets, but they did not sign him after reviewing his medicals. He went back into the 2022 draft, where Texas selected him.

Both Leiter and Rocker made their MLB debuts for the Rangers last year. With Max Scherzer, deGrom, Jon Gray, and Michael Lorenzen missing starts, the youngsters needed to make the leap. They both struggled in limited MLB action. Leiter posted an 8.83 ERA in nine starts, and Rocker was 0-2 in three starts.

With the Astros taking a step back this offseason, the young Rangers pitchers must step up to win the AL West.

The Rangers are relying on pitching unknowns

For a few years in the late 2010s, there was no surer thing in baseball than Jacob deGrom. His injuries since 2021 have him as a massive question mark for the 2025 season. If he turns back the clock to his Mets days, the Rangers could have one of the best rotations in the league. If he gets hurt again, it could be another disappointing season in Arlington.

At the end of spring training, Jon Gray went on the 60-day IL with a wrist injury. The Rangers responded by signing Patrick Corbin to a one-year deal. He likely won't be ready for a few weeks, considering he missed most of camp, but could be a high-upside addition. His time with the Nationals was a disaster but without the big contract hanging over him, he could shine.

The Rangers' Opening Day starter is Nathan Eovaldi, who re-joined the team on a three-year contract this winter. With three veterans and two rookies, Texas has supreme upside in its rotation. But if things go like they did last year, Texas could be in a world of hurt again.