Jacob deGrom did what Jacob deGrom does — dominate. Even on a day when he wasn’t his sharpest, the Rangers' ace threw five innings of one-run ball, recorded a milestone strikeout, and helped snap Texas’ four-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

The outing marked deGrom’s second straight win, his first time doing so since 2022. Despite battling mechanical issues and a long third inning, he limited Seattle to three hits, two walks, and just one run while striking out three. The victory also delivered him his 1,700th career strikeout — the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone, needing only 225 games to do it.

“It feels good,” deGrom said. “The goal is to win. That’s the main goal for the team — to win in whatever way we can do it.”

Texas desperately needed the spark. Entering Sunday, the Rangers had scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last nine games. But a six-run explosion in the third inning — featuring clutch two-run singles from Corey Seager and Adolis García — gave them a rare offensive breakout.

“Everybody put together some great at-bats,” catcher Jonah Heim said. “You could feel some shoulders relax during the game today.”

Jacob deGrom adds to his Hall of Fame resume on Sunday

The Rangers collected 15 hits overall, with Josh Smith leading the charge by going 4-for-5 — a career high. Wyatt Langford helped load the bases in the third with a sharply hit infield single, setting the stage for Seager’s go-ahead two-run knock.

After loading the bases in the third on a walk and two hits, deGrom bore down, escaping the jam with only one run allowed. “I was like, ‘Alright, you’ve got nowhere to put anybody,’” deGrom said. “‘Bear down, you’ve got to make a pitch here.’”

Manager Bruce Bochy praised the effort, even if it wasn’t textbook deGrom. “He worked a little harder today, but he’s just so good,” Bochy said. “It’s good to see him healthy and throwing the ball the way he is.”

Through 39 fastballs on Sunday, deGrom averaged a season-best 97 mph. And while his own standards had him grading the outing as inconsistent, he still strung together his fourth straight start allowing two or fewer runs — the kind of floor most pitchers only dream about.

With the win, Texas improved to 18-18 and avoided being swept by the AL West-leading Mariners. Though they’ve struggled at the plate recently, Texas’ rotation — including standout ERAs from Tyler Mahle (1.19), Nathan Eovaldi (2.11), and Patrick Corbin (3.28) — has kept them afloat.

“It’s so easy playing behind him,” said Smith. “If you score one or two runs, you feel like you’re going to win.”

Texas now heads to Boston for a series with the Red Sox, hoping Sunday’s performance is a sign of more consistent run support — and momentum — ahead.